0.6.3 - A calm update before the storm

Thank you very much for following us through the start of our journey. If you are the lucky few who've participated in the previous test, you'd know how much improvements the game needed back then and I have told you guys that we'll be spending more time on it to get things right. Later this week, a new version of the game will be dropped into the playtest branch it contains many changes that are results of the previous test. I'll be handing out of playtest keys to players who've been waiting in line since August and PR activities that have been missing during past few months would resume.

Does the old save work?

Not really, please give it a fresh start :)

What's new?