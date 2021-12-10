0.6.3 - A calm update before the storm

Thank you very much for following us through the start of our journey. If you are the lucky few who've participated in the previous test, you'd know how much improvements the game needed back then and I have told you guys that we'll be spending more time on it to get things right. Later this week, a new version of the game will be dropped into the playtest branch it contains many changes that are results of the previous test. I'll be handing out of playtest keys to players who've been waiting in line since August and PR activities that have been missing during past few months would resume.
Does the old save work?
- Not really, please give it a fresh start :)
What's new?
- Major graphics upgrades and optimization on all areas in the game
- Added pausing to let you take a deep breath, just hit ESC to bring up the pause menu
- WASDQE ship control was also added, you can also fire in the desired direction by pressing Shift+WASD
- Added boarding, ramming, and full battle features
- All-new ships and ports models featuring much higher detail
- New Battle and Shipyard UI/UX, more to come
- Officers new shout out the status of the battle (Voiceover will arrive later)
- Cargo Capacity on ships (Warehouse is also just around the corner)
- Encounters now show up in the list and distance with information to help with decisionmaking
- Mini-map now show and update the location of encounters in real-time
- Added more narration to quests
- Supply (and lack thereof) now affect crews performance
- NPCs and Officers now feature their actual artwork
- Camera now focus on the player's ship, press "[" or "]" to change the focal point
- Guns now require clearance in front of them to place (Right now you can have 1 tile of protection and/or external grid in front of them at most
- Change your ships color key in the Shipyard
- Destroying officers' quarter now knock out officers
- Missiles torpedoes can now dumbfire without a target
- Beams and lances now intercept missiles
- New and more compact "How to Play" instruction
- Saving and autosaving should now be more resilient
- Destroying ship parts now injure the crews, crew healing is quite limited without proper facilities
- Gazillion amount of bug fixes
Changed files in this update