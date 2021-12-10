Update 10.12.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7854310 · Last edited 10 December 2021 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

1. The experience gained in the Catacombs game mode is doubled.

— The amount of the experience gained in this game mode is increased until the next update in order to test new game functions.

2. The Chest of Illusions is added temporarily.

— The Chest of Illusions can be opened with gems of illusions.

3. New cards Genie and Ifrit are added to the Inventor’s Chest.

4. Additional information is added to the Clan Wars Help.

— The Help section now features the information about the number of clan members required for participation in all Clan Wars leagues.

League 1 — 8 members

League 2 — 10 members

League 3 — 11 members

League 4 — 12 members

League 5 — 14 members

5. The skin of the Azara’Tu card is renewed.

— The regular skin

— The advanced skin

6. The mechanics of the Failure spell usage by the Defender Mage building is fixed.

— Now the Defender Mage doesn’t cast the Failure spell on the cards that use their abilities at the beginning of the battle.

7. The ability of the Bone Dragon card is changed.

— The Power of Darkness ability can resurrect the card only one time in a battle.

8. The raid completion reward window is changed.

— The reward window displays all cards which the player can acquire for the full completion of the raid.

9. Several localization errors are fixed.