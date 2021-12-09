Ranked Is Here

You asked for it, and now it is HERE! Pick between Casual and Ranked (or both!) when you queue up.

Ranked

There are three ranks you can get with this Early Access build: Bronze, Silver, and Gold. There won't be bots or backfilling for this game mode. Play five matches to get your initial rank and work on climbing up to Gold. For now, there is only one rank shared between 1v1, 2v2, and 3v3.

Visual Upgrade

Both the locker room and the UI have gotten an upgrade! This is a big step in looking more polished overall and we are so happy with the changes.

Additional Changes