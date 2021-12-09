Update v0.7.1

Hello all Wobblies!

Welcome to v0.7.1 Update!

This is our last update for the year 2021, we’ve got many more updates planned for next year.

We at RubberBandGames want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us in developing this game, we hope you all have a happy holiday and you will be hearing more from us in the new year!

Wobbly Island has gone all festive! So make sure to wrap up warm when you go out in the snow. The holiday decorations are all up, so why not drive through a snowman or two, or go help the Elfs collect candy canes! There are lots of fun festive rewards to be unlocked!

Merch

Don’t forget we’ve got merch!

We have more stuff coming to the store very soon so keep an eye out for that.

Link: https://store.rubberbandgames.com/

Note for laptop users

We are still looking into why some people are losing their save files, from people we have asked it seems to only happen to laptop users for reasons unknown to us. We will be looking into this more in the new year but for the time being we highly suggest all laptop users to backup your save files.

Please look at this guide for navigating our save system

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1211020/discussions/0/3056237966701323697/

Socials

Don't forget to follow us on our Social Media for previews of what's to come.

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/gaming/WobblyLife

Twitter:

https://twitter.com/WobblyLifeDev

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/wobblylifedev/

Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/apqDWzm

Wobbly Island is getting festive!

New clothes: Robber Outfit, Candy Cane Christmas Jumper, Christmas Tree Jumper, Rudolf Costume, Bauble Shirt, Christmas Pudding costume, Christmas tree costume, Cracker Costume, Roast Dinner Hat

Added collectable Candy Canes to be delivered to Elves around the map for a reward (Every 10).

Re-added snowmen

Clothing customs (Jet pack, Propeller hat etc) now is disabled when going in flower cave

Can now buy different coloured golf balls.

Added some more NPC's

Graphical Changes: New Grass Texture

Bug Fixes