Now Available in 6 Languages! (v.1.6.4)

Hey all,

This update is adding 4 additional languages to the game.

Russian

Spanish

Portuguese

German

Other changes:

The battle log has seen a minor visual change - there are now icons for swapping between the types of battle data.

Added the secret hotkey combination "CTRL+H" to hide hero auras. Hero auras will return the next time the game is launched.

Fixed some minor occurrences of English displaying when English isn't the selected language.

Fixed a bug where the upgrade hammer was interactable inside menus.

With Simplified Chinese being added a month ago, there are now 6 total languages!

The game has come a long way since it's original release, all thanks to feedback and suggestions from the community. There have been tons of new items, events, heroes, and countless features added.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the journey thus far, and I am glad we can now welcome a whole new group of adventurers to the game!

~ Dale

Join us on the official Discord: https://discord.gg/5cBSPKk