 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Astronarch update for 9 December 2021

Now Available in 6 Languages! (v.1.6.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 7853848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all,

This update is adding 4 additional languages to the game.

  • Russian
  • Spanish
  • Portuguese
  • German

Other changes:

  • The battle log has seen a minor visual change - there are now icons for swapping between the types of battle data.
  • Added the secret hotkey combination "CTRL+H" to hide hero auras. Hero auras will return the next time the game is launched.
  • Fixed some minor occurrences of English displaying when English isn't the selected language.
  • Fixed a bug where the upgrade hammer was interactable inside menus.

With Simplified Chinese being added a month ago, there are now 6 total languages!

The game has come a long way since it's original release, all thanks to feedback and suggestions from the community. There have been tons of new items, events, heroes, and countless features added.

Thanks to everyone who has contributed to the journey thus far, and I am glad we can now welcome a whole new group of adventurers to the game!

~ Dale

Join us on the official Discord: https://discord.gg/5cBSPKk

Changed files in this update

Astronarch Content Depot 1234941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.