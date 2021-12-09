 Skip to content

Mechajammer update for 9 December 2021

Mechajammer | V1.02 Patch Notes

The Mechajammer v1.02 patch has now been rolled out, bringing with it a nice chunky list of fixes and improvements.

In v1.02 you can expect to see fixes for issues relating to:

Graphics

  • Fix for screen resolution not matching aspect-ratio issue
  • Fixed various character sprite and portrait anomalies
  • Fix for various walls blocking line of sight
  • Faith temple jar material corrected

Bugs Fixed:

  • Gun doesn't reload/shows fully loaded while empty
  • Animals sniffing
  • Companions multiplying on load
  • Renaming companion groups
  • Companions not coming with you on ferry or elevators
  • Vault doors unlocking with keys dropped by gang bosses
  • Incorrect NPC-typing spawning when player hits spotlights
  • Train ticket code works at Quinton Train station
  • Printouts from Wolffz Bay terminals show up in terminal
  • Quinton estate door pathfinding issue
  • Items that are dropped from bag saving in world
  • Ferry driver joins your party
  • Missing dialogue options with civilians under black market
  • Floating dogs (!) under black market
  • Inconsistent civilians visibility

Map

  • Un-walkable areas over wood bridges fixed in black market area
  • Faith temple puzzle fixed
  • R4T vault locked correctly

UI

  • Trap size in bag
  • Aldo dialogue options
  • Sprites flicker in UI when hover box is over them
  • Pin label field disappearing
  • Dialogue items given to full bag now drop to ground instead of disappearing

Dialogue

  • Various typos
  • Agro-Fax agent dialogue fixed
  • South street dialogue interaction cutting early

Two quick but important additions to the above:

1. We're aware of issues with Notepad text not saving properly. This is half-fixed, and will only occur if you exit the Notepad with the Escape key. Avoid this, and you should prevent the issue from occurring.

2. We're also looking into an issue where the game is not booting properly for some people. If you think you're being affected by this problem, please send your Player Logs (file-paths below) to us on Discord.

Mac: ~/Library/Logs/Whalenought/Mechajammer/Player.log

Windows: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Whalenought\Mechajammer\Player.log

_Special thanks to the following players who left feedback and submitted bug reports that lead to fixes in v1.02. These issues were reported many times by many people, so sorry if we've missed you. As always, we hugely appreciate your time and diligence here.

EnthalpyFlow

Munday

Nordicmonkey

MrMistersen

Craftian_

For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.

As always, huge thanks. And until next time.

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf

