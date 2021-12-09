Mechajammer | V1.02 Patch Notes

The Mechajammer v1.02 patch has now been rolled out, bringing with it a nice chunky list of fixes and improvements.

In v1.02 you can expect to see fixes for issues relating to:

Graphics

Fix for screen resolution not matching aspect-ratio issue

Fixed various character sprite and portrait anomalies

Fix for various walls blocking line of sight

Faith temple jar material corrected

Bugs Fixed:

Gun doesn't reload/shows fully loaded while empty

Animals sniffing

Companions multiplying on load

Renaming companion groups

Companions not coming with you on ferry or elevators

Vault doors unlocking with keys dropped by gang bosses

Incorrect NPC-typing spawning when player hits spotlights

Train ticket code works at Quinton Train station

Printouts from Wolffz Bay terminals show up in terminal

Quinton estate door pathfinding issue

Items that are dropped from bag saving in world

Ferry driver joins your party

Missing dialogue options with civilians under black market

Floating dogs (!) under black market

Inconsistent civilians visibility

Map

Un-walkable areas over wood bridges fixed in black market area

Faith temple puzzle fixed

R4T vault locked correctly

UI

Trap size in bag

Aldo dialogue options

Sprites flicker in UI when hover box is over them

Pin label field disappearing

Dialogue items given to full bag now drop to ground instead of disappearing

Dialogue

Various typos

Agro-Fax agent dialogue fixed

South street dialogue interaction cutting early

Two quick but important additions to the above:

1. We're aware of issues with Notepad text not saving properly. This is half-fixed, and will only occur if you exit the Notepad with the Escape key. Avoid this, and you should prevent the issue from occurring.

2. We're also looking into an issue where the game is not booting properly for some people. If you think you're being affected by this problem, please send your Player Logs (file-paths below) to us on Discord.

Mac: ~/Library/Logs/Whalenought/Mechajammer/Player.log

Windows: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Whalenought\Mechajammer\Player.log

_Special thanks to the following players who left feedback and submitted bug reports that lead to fixes in v1.02. These issues were reported many times by many people, so sorry if we've missed you. As always, we hugely appreciate your time and diligence here.

EnthalpyFlow

Munday

Nordicmonkey

MrMistersen

Craftian_

For bug-reporting and other Mechajammer-flavoured discussion, please head to the official Discord server.

As always, huge thanks. And until next time.

— Whalenought Studios & Modern Wolf