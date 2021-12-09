[Update] [PC] Crossout 0.13.25. Triad: The Rascal



Hello! With this small update we complete the series of the “Triad” packs. Meet Nogitsune, a mysterious Syndicate member!

Triad: The Rascal (Deluxe edition)



YouTube

Attention! The pack will be available until January 16 inclusive!

All players who buy the pack get a garage of the Syndicate as a gift!

Unique armoured vehicle blueprint: “Animal grin”;

New weapon of epic rarity: “Yokai”;

New defence module: “Interceptor”;

Unique character portrait “Nogitsune”;

Unique paint cans;

4000 in-game coins.

Additionally, the player receives:

Unique background and logo for profile customization;

Unique decor: hologram hubcap “Covering trails”;

A set of unique decor — neon lights;

A set of stickers;

Access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 60.

The kimono has the widest sleeves. That is why the Syndicate has so many trump cards. While the entire Valley is preoccupied with the Ravagers problem, the corporation is building its influence with the help of its agents. And if Jiangshi is a brute force, a fist flying directly into the face, then Nogitsune is beauty and seduction. And also a thin blade, piercing the heart of the enemy when he is relaxed.

Other ambassadors of the Syndicate only intimidated and alienated the locals. Nogitsune, on the other hand, came to “make friends”: to gain the trust by showing only her beautiful fur, so that the victim would pick up the “fox” and take her into his own home. But even if someone isn’t charmed by her, they might regret it even more. In this case, she will get what she wants, too. Meanwhile, she would leave her enemy eyeless and with a scratched throat.

Triad: The Rascal



YouTube

Unique armoured vehicle blueprint: “Charming predator”;

New weapon of epic rarity: “Yokai”;

New defence module: “Interceptor”;

Unique character portrait “Nogitsune”;

Unique paint can;

1500 in-game coins.

Additionally, the player receives:

Access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 50.

Triad: The Rascal (Lite edition)



YouTube

Attention! The pack will be available until January 16 inclusive!

Unique armoured vehicle blueprint: “Scratches”;

New weapon of epic rarity: “Yokai”;

New defence module: “Interceptor”;

A paint can;

Access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 30.

