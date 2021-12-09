Hot Fix for prologue issue affecting some international users

Greetings, mighty adventurers.

After our last update, some players encountered a bug that could cause the prologue to fail. With the help of you folks who submitted bug reports, logs, and save files, we were able to trace it to an issue where numbers were being parsed in local formats after our upgrade to Unity 2020, which could change periods to commas and wreak all kinds of havoc for players outside the United States.

The fix is confirmed working by all our international players who stopped by our Discord to report it and is now live as Stable build 1158.

Huge thanks to our friends across the world who came together to help us crack an elusive region-based bug that no one on our team could reproduce initially. A super special thanks to our Barkeeps and community member Mandal, who was instrumental in helping diagnose the issue so we could get a fix out to you.

Stay safe out there, friends.