Castle of Shikigami 2 - v1.0.11 update

Dear Users,

We would like to thank everyone's support towards "Castle of Shikigami 2."

We hope you are enjoying it so far. We have just released the latest version 1.0.11, which includes bug fixes reported by the players!

A few problems did stand out, and have now been fixed:

Fixed text in the options menu

Fixed an issue with the color of the Aja Brothers' swords.

Fixed a color bug in the barriers of the 4th form of Stage 5-2 boss.

Fixed a particle color bug for the Stage 2-1 boss.

Fixed a color bug in the disk particles of Stage 2-2 boss.

Fixed a bug that caused Aja Brothers models to teleport

Fixed a bug that caused the game to freeze when restarting Dramatic Change.

Support offline mode

We are keen to provide the best "Castle of Shikigami 2" to you, so if you have any other feedback, please let us know.

Cheers,

Degica Games team