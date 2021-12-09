Update Version 20211209

English

#########System#####################

Battle difficulty setting no longer affects the amount of experience that can be gained from the battle. (It still affects the item drop rate.)

[Blackjack] Added a space between the text of the affected amount of currency and the currency name in the pop-up that appears when win/lose in the Blackjack mini-game.

[Blackjack] The cancel key, such as ESC and right mouse button, can now also skip the result pop-up of the Blackjack mini-game. (Previously, it only takes input from a confirm key.)

#########Debug#################

[Blackjack] Fixed a missing sound effect when dismissing the result popup.

[Blackjack] Fixed a bug that even during the result popup appears, the mouse can still somehow control the command window.

Fixed a bug that sometimes a player may not be able to level up during the longer version of the tutorial. (Thanks to FFBD192E's bug report.)

简体中文

#########System#####################

战斗难度设定不再影响从战斗中获得经验值。（不过依然影响物品的掉落几率。）

[21点]在21点的小游戏中显示胜负时的窗口中所受影响的货币和货币名称之间加入了一个空格

[21点]取消键，比如ESC或鼠标右键，现在可以用于跳过21点的每轮结果显示窗口。（此前只有确认键的输入被接受。）

#########Debug#################

[21点]修复了一个在21点结果窗口中缺失的音效。

[21点]修复了在结果窗口出现时鼠标仍然可以在一定程度上控制指令窗口的BUG。

修复了玩家在长的那个教程版本中有时可能无法在特定的位置升一级的BUG。 (感谢FBD192E的bug报告。)