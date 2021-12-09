Ver2.10.200 COMPLEX DREAM

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New Encounters

Symphony

・Added Complex Dream.

・Added a new Another Dungeon

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Another Style Transporter... Kikyo (Another Style) is available.

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

・Adventurers Welcome 2021 1st Edition (1 Time Only) is available.

You will encounter one of the 4★ class or higher characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]Characters available (4★ or higher) on the 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Suzette (Griffin Lance, Dragoon) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Shion (Adept Fencer, Kagutsuchi) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Mariel (Druid, Hierophant) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Mighty (Mystic, Aqua Ruler) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Toova (Warlock, Geomancer) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Adventurers Welcome 2021 2nd Edition (1 Time Only) is available.

You will encounter one of the 4★ class or higher characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]Characters available (4★ or higher) on the 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Anabel (Guardian, Paladin) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Isuka (Master Fencer, Admiral) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Yuna (Summoner, Oracle) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Nagi (Sea Crawler, Octofighter) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Ewan (Orator, Negotiator) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・Fateful Encounter: Seasoned Hero 2021 (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

*You can encounter one of the 5★ class characters listed below on the tenth encounter.

[table] [tr] [th]5★ characters available on 10th encounter [/th] [/tr] [tr] [td]Thillelille (Abyssal Devotee) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Shanie (Arc Knight) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Dunarith (Soul Bringer) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Rosetta (Judgment) [/td] [/tr] [tr] [td]Radias (Crimson Knight) [/td] [/tr] [/table]

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Campaign Information

・We are having a campaign to send players that start a new game during the duration 1,000 Chronos Stones!

Duration: November 29, 2020 15:00 (UTC) – January 10, 2020 14:59 (UTC)

It will be delivered to your inbox immediately after starting the game

・Start Symphony: Complex Dream during the duration below

to get 1,000 Chronos Stones as part of our campaign.

Duration: From updating to 2.10.200 – January 6, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

It will be delivered to your inbox after completing the event scene.

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

December 9, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – December 19, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・Whisper of Time is available.

For the duration, use the Whisper of Time to access an encounter once a day.



・Whisper of Time distribution period: December 9, 2021 15:00 (UTC) – December 19, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

In order to receive the Whisper of Time the app must be updated to Ver 2.10.200.

The Whisper of Time will be sent to "Items" once it is delivered by the Lynx delivery service.

*You cannot own more than 1 of the same "Whisper of Time."

Added Episodes to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Episodes in the version 2.10.200 update.

Uncompleted Episodes will not be displayed.

Specified Episodes

・Two Knights and the Holy Sword

・IDA School Part 1 Absolute Zero Chain

・The 1000 Year Ark of the Ocean Palace

・The Time Mine and the Dreamers

・IDA School Part 2 Butterfly's City and Heaven's Cradle

・The Celestial Tower and the Shadow Witch

・The Closed-off Open World and the Azure Rebel

・IDA School Part 3 Fruit of Guidance and the Lost Digital Child

・First Knight and the Holy Sword

・The Lost Tome and the Silver, Unfading Flower

Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

The app must be updated to version 2.10.200 or later.

Episode: The 3000 Realm Ark and the Sea Abyss is currently unavailable.

We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

The following functions will be added:

・We will add a Fishing Spot Guide feature after updating to version 2.10.200.

Use the Fishing Spot button from the Fishing Spot Guide to view information on each fishing location.

Also, you can move between different Fishing Spots.

*Episode: The 1000 Year Ark of the Ocean Palace Chapter 2 must be cleared.

・Added key config function.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –12/19(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.200.

・There are cases where an effect in a specific scene in Melody's 3rd character quest doesn't disappear as it should.

・There is more experience coming from enemies in Symphony: Complex Dream than intended.

・There are unintended screen effects when the Elements "Magnify" or "Diminish" are used.

・When Harle uses some of the skills learned from Elements, the effects of the skills may be reduced more than expected.

・The descriptions of some of Harle's skills are different from the descriptions on the ability board and skill change screen.

*This is only the display. We've confirmed that the effects of these skills are not affected.

Fixed the following issues

・There are cases when clearing missions under certain clear conditions in Revival: Duel with the Past cause the app to crash.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.