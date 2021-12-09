Update v1.1.1

v1.1.1

-001 Fixed not recognizing certain video cards, now auto uses whatever the user has set in their control panel.

-Holding 'Q' (Next Off-Hand) will now cycle through off-hand options (skipping fists) until you release the key on a selection.

-Holding 'Next/Prev Item' will cycle through items,

-Added Cycle Speed to the Options menu,

-Added option to change how many items are displayed in a row.

-Challenge modes now available in menu (Only 1 at the moment, Arthurian Kombat, 2 more coming soon)

-Added HUD Scale option to Options menu to change the size of the various HUD's.

-Added Auto-scale setting to Options to automatically set menu & hud size based on resolution.

-Increased menu & hud scale max to 3x (makes it scale-able to 4k)

-Improved performance of the HUD

-Added in Preload Enemies setting to options menu.

-Added option to start a new game using level select with fists only.

-Fixed FOV & Brightness not being properly set to saved setting in certain instances

-Added cheat to remove all weapons

-Made cheat menu available in Legends Never Die if you've beaten it on that difficulty.

-Made mouse buttons 4,5,6,7,8 bindable.

-Lowered gold achievement amount

-Fixed potential crash with scrolling through many weapons too fast using next/prev weapon.

-Fixed the rage timer not resetting after dying while using a chalice/potion of rage.

-Changed loading screen due to an issue with the resolution changes.

-Added option to turn off loading tips.

-Fixed being able to cancel the game ending screen

-Fixed joystick sliders settings in options appearing to be off.

-Fixed new game menu Chapter 3 enemy count not appearing.

-Fixed new game + from going over max difficulty causing some issues.

-Fixed unkillable enemy at beginning of Dark Halls on easiest difficulty.

-Fixed place to get out of bounds at beginning of Beastlands, and added more blocking to make sure player can't fall out of the map.

-Fixed Ice balls moving some gates