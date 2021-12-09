 Skip to content

Oxygen Not Included update for 9 December 2021

[Spaced Out! Update] - Blast Off!

Hello everyone!

Blast Off! is our final pre-launch update. We’re so close to the big day! We’ve been working hard on bug fixes, polishing and performance in order to get ready for…

…the official launch of Spaced Out! on Dec. 16th!

Oxygen Not Included: Spaced Out! will be available on Steam, WeGame and Epic Games Store.

We’ll keep right on fixing bugs and making updates up to and after the launch, but for now, you’ll find our ever-growing list of changes and fixes in the patch notes below.

Notable mentions include:

  • Fixed bug where Duplicants were getting stuck in mid-air.
  • Improvements to the UI, like updating the cluster selection screen to show all world traits in a cluster in the right column when the left column’s header is selected.
  • The Piloting Skill now affects Rocket speed.
  • Solar Panel Modules now partially block light while grounded.
  • Performance optimizations for farms, Sweepys, and the dig tool.

The awesome feedback and support from this community is what’s gotten us to this point - thank you, all!

See you all on Dec. 16th for the launch!

