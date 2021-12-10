December update: TAUNTING IS HERE

Rustlers,

We're coming to you with a minor update (and lots of snow in Warsaw!). We have added some visual improvements and minor fixes. As always, your feedback plays a great role there. Thank you for supporting Rustler and sending your notes and suggestions via private message, Discord, Steam discussion, or the in-game bug reporter! We're pleased to have such a dedicated community.

Doesn't it seem like a perfect Christmas gift? Especially that there's a Santa event going on! You can deliver gifts to the nicer fellas... or attack the bad ones who dare to impersonate Santa! With snowballs, of course!

Here's a quick changelog:

Taunting is in da house! If you have a sword and a shield, you can taunt and provoke your enemies by hitting your own shield with your sword. [Tip: When Guy uses a sword with a shield, press RMB + Tab to taunt during the fight.]

If you have a sword and a shield, you can taunt and provoke your enemies by hitting your own shield with your sword. [Tip: When Guy uses a sword with a shield, press RMB + Tab to taunt during the fight.] Tank's image will change according to how damaged it is.

You can see the damage done to the tank more clearly now thanks to the smoke and splinters coming from it after each hit. You can also hear a "boom" when it breaks down.

And here are some minor bugfixes:

You can't push the priest into the church anymore in the A-men side quest.

Mercenaries shouldn't disappear from the map anymore.

Fixed a bug when the player is given a screen where it is monotone and a tutorial prompt is shown, if the player returns back to the main menu and selects a new game, the game will play very slowly.

May the horse be with you,

Rustler team