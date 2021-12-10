December update: TAUNTING IS HERE

Rustlers,
We're coming to you with a minor update (and lots of snow in Warsaw!). We have added some visual improvements and minor fixes. As always, your feedback plays a great role there. Thank you for supporting Rustler and sending your notes and suggestions via private message, Discord, Steam discussion, or the in-game bug reporter! We're pleased to have such a dedicated community.
Get your 40% discount now!
If you don't have Rustler yet, use the 40% discount available right now on Steam!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/844260/Rustler_Grand_Theft_Horse/
Doesn't it seem like a perfect Christmas gift? Especially that there's a Santa event going on! You can deliver gifts to the nicer fellas... or attack the bad ones who dare to impersonate Santa! With snowballs, of course!
Murder Madness & Vinci await you!
Treat yourself with two great DLCs! Hire mercenaries, bring chaos to the medieval folks with a Flamethrower, ride a Chariot and help Vinci with his inventions!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628870/Rustler__Murder_Madness/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1628880/Rustler__Vinci/
Here's a quick changelog:
- Taunting is in da house! If you have a sword and a shield, you can taunt and provoke your enemies by hitting your own shield with your sword. [Tip: When Guy uses a sword with a shield, press RMB + Tab to taunt during the fight.]
- Tank's image will change according to how damaged it is.
- You can see the damage done to the tank more clearly now thanks to the smoke and splinters coming from it after each hit. You can also hear a "boom" when it breaks down.
And here are some minor bugfixes:
- You can't push the priest into the church anymore in the A-men side quest.
- Mercenaries shouldn't disappear from the map anymore.
- Fixed a bug when the player is given a screen where it is monotone and a tutorial prompt is shown, if the player returns back to the main menu and selects a new game, the game will play very slowly.
May the horse be with you,
Rustler team
