Rustler update for 10 December 2021

December update: TAUNTING IS HERE

Rustler update for 10 December 2021

December update: TAUNTING IS HERE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rustlers,

We're coming to you with a minor update (and lots of snow in Warsaw!). We have added some visual improvements and minor fixes. As always, your feedback plays a great role there. Thank you for supporting Rustler and sending your notes and suggestions via private message, Discord, Steam discussion, or the in-game bug reporter! We're pleased to have such a dedicated community.

Here's a quick changelog:

  • Taunting is in da house! If you have a sword and a shield, you can taunt and provoke your enemies by hitting your own shield with your sword. [Tip: When Guy uses a sword with a shield, press RMB + Tab to taunt during the fight.]
  • Tank's image will change according to how damaged it is.
  • You can see the damage done to the tank more clearly now thanks to the smoke and splinters coming from it after each hit. You can also hear a "boom" when it breaks down.

And here are some minor bugfixes:

  • You can't push the priest into the church anymore in the A-men side quest.
  • Mercenaries shouldn't disappear from the map anymore.
  • Fixed a bug when the player is given a screen where it is monotone and a tutorial prompt is shown, if the player returns back to the main menu and selects a new game, the game will play very slowly.

May the horse be with you,

Rustler team

