New models and bugfixing: Quick update

Hey cyberpunkers! A small update to address some bugs and remodel some buildings so that they look better and run faster. Every time you see me updating a building 3D model, know that I'm not only doing that for esthetic purposes: In the process, I also optimize the model so that it runs faster and does not slow down in big cities. Let's start!

New model for the Camera nest

The camera nest is the smallest police building you can set up. It will detect crimes and tag the perpetrators as criminals. It can be placed on top or instead of a stretch of road, making it useful at any level of your city. Of course, if the crime in your city is very high, it may not be enough.

This is how it used to look:



I really did not like it. The proportions were off, plus it was just not looking very good. But how to improve it? I came up with another concept for the camera nest, where the camera nest is a floating, donut-like device full of security cameras in every direction. This is how it looks:



Same shot but during the night:



Plus, if you zoom in, you will see it floating and turning around, checking your citizens out. I really like it now! Especially during the night, it makes it way more recognizable.

New model for the Wiretap front

The model for the wiretap front was very elaborate, but off in terms of proportions. Plus, it was very poorly optimized! This is how it looked:



Why don't I like that? Well, this is the second tier of secret service control buildings, used to decrease dissidents. The previous tier is also a wiretap-like building:



So I concluded that this building was not memorable enough to be interesting. I then changed it to something else: A dissident honeypot. A fake dissident political center, run by your secret service. This new concept is unique and I felt it made the whole process easier. I came up with this model:



I like it, but I'm still not 100% satisfied. I may adjust it later. Let me know what you think in the comments!

Bugfixing

I fixed a bunch of bugs and adjustments that were badly needed. In particular:

🩹It was not possible to build in the Salam Trade Authority. Fixed! Thanks to CA7GTR for bringing it up

🩹In certain conditions, you could see other players' saves in the savegame section. Fixed. Thanks to xWolfxGangx for bringing it up!

🩹Sometimes, when creating a new city and picking where, the game would get stuck. This should not happen anymore, please let me know if it's not the case!

🩹 The wealthy office tutorial was getting people stuck and needed to be updated. Thanks to xWolfxGangx and Madagar for bringing it up!

🩹Some cities were not loading after save, in certain conditions. I may not have found all of the instances were this used to happen, please let me know if it keeps happening!

🩹The button in the news panel was not making a sound