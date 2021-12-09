Card Survival: Tropical Island - Update 15

Hello everyone,

It's time for the weekly update.

Today we'd like to start with a few announcements:

1 - Android Version: We have been working on an android version of the game and we are happy to say that it shouldn't be long until we are ready to release it. At the moment we're just working on further optimizing the game to improve its framerate on phones. If all goes well we believe it should probably be coming out at some point in January.

2 - Price Increase: Card Survival, starting from the 22nd of this month, is going to receive a price increase, from 7 to 10 dollars (or a proportional increase in your local currency). As the game grows in content and polish, we believe this new price will better reflect its current play value as well as our development investment. :)

3 - Holidays: We won't be releasing an update on the 29th of december, as we will be busy visiting family. We are planning on compensating for that however, by using those two weeks to finally implement the long awaited new liquid system! Which to be honest, has proved to be too large to be implemented in one of our weekly updates.

Now, here's the actual content:

New Filter System and Extra Bookmarks:

We have introduced a filter system to help reduce the amount of scrolling during the game. There are four filters:

- Camping: Beds, Fires, Wood, Light Sources, Tinder

- Food: Anything edible, Cooking Stations

- Water: Liquids, Liquid Containers

- Crafting: Tools, Tailoring Items, Raw Materials

This is a first implementation and I'm sure it could use a lot of polish so feel free to give us any feedback or tell us if there's any item you think should go into one of the filters.

The old bookmarks now appear to the sides of the hand row, so we used the extra room to add two extra bookmarks to hopefully make game navigation easier. :)

Blueprint System Improvements:

We have removed the confirmation step for placing blueprints, so now players will be able to check their requirements from the menu with a single click.

In addition to this we have also added an auto complete blueprint button that will fill all slots with available resources, making the whole process easier.

New Island Layout:

The wetlands no longer connect to the mangroves and the jungle no longer connects to the highlands.

There is now a new environment, the grasslands, which connects the jungle, the mangroves and the highlands together. The old cliffs that could be found in the jungle still exist, but are now located in the wetlands, connecting this environment with the highlands as well. Be warned though, they are lot harder to climb now.

Accessing the highlands from the grasslands however requires no climbing, but still comes with its own dangers.

Grasslands:

This new advanced environment is bit of a crossroads in the island and contains partridges, aloe vera and lemongrass like the highlands. When camping there, due to its open nature, you'll also have light during clear nights like in the beach.

The grasslands are also home to a new population of monitor lizards (that is connected to the mangrove one) and a new predator: the spitting cobra.

Spitting Cobras can be found here and in the highlands and will try to spit in your eyes if you bump into them. If they get you, you'll have to wash your eyes as quickly as possible, or end up with permanent eye damage. Finding them is not completely bad however, as they can also be killed and cooked for their meat.

It is also worth mentioning that monitor, cobra and partridge populations interact with each other. The more monitor lizards in the grasslands for example, the less partridges and cobras you'll find. Get rid of the monitors and you'll get more cobras. Kill all monitors and cobras and you'll get more partridges. :)

Minor New Features:

Raincoat: It can be crafted with a plastic sheet and should protect you from the rain.

Mud Protection: You can now apply mud to your body to protect you from bug bites and the sun. It will make you very dirty though, so don't do it if you have open wounds.

Edible Aloe Vera: Aloe Gel can now be eaten to get an acceptable amount of hydration. It is highly diuretic however, so it will give you diarrhoea very easily.

Interface Improvement: The left side of the in-game area has now been improved to fit the new art style of the menus.

Killer Drones Perk: A new challenging perk that works quite well with the TV one. It will spawn aggressive killer drones in the island that you'll be able to meet while exploring.

Balance Tweaks:

The copper ore piece that could be found in the dark cave is now in the highlands instead, making it necessary to reach the highlands if you want to craft a copper axe.

Optimist perk has been nerfed and bug resistant has been tweaked.

Trees now take longer to cut with the stone axe.

TV Perk capsules now fall every 2 days, and self destruct in only 2 days as well.

Fixes and Hotfixes from this week:

Fixed bug that would happen when you quit the game while exploring.

Made it so that deployed tents drop their contents when dismantled.

Fixed a bug that was causing the scrap tools not to work on certain recipes.

Water reservoirs and raincatchers can no longer be placed on the raft.

Kiln can now store unfired clay fire pits while not burning.

Leather Shoes now give stuff when broken.

Made sure that Crop Plots, Stove and other structure can't be built in the raft.

TV Collar can no longer be destroyed.

Tweaked Capsule rewards.

Fixed a bug that was causing the clay fire pit to not need firing.

Fixed a bug that was preventing roasted prawns and roasted fish scraps from burning.

It's now harder to wake up from sleep because of nausea.

Sun Strength tweaks.

Coops, Kilns and Mudhuts can no longer be built in the raft.

That should be all for now.

Have a nice week everyone! :)