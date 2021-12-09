EA update **Hot-fix** #7

Share · View all patches · Build 7851758 · Last edited 9 December 2021 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed deer material not showing properly.

-Fixed cave missed rocks.

-Fixed triangle ceiling texture.

-Fixed lock UI not letting player out.

-Fixed blueprint icon for research table.

-Fixed Goblin attributes strength and weakness.

-Fixed leaf crab saying crystal crab.

-Fixed raptor attributes.

-Fixed Yeti cave collisions.

-Fixed spawn points.

-Fixed left/right aim offset.

-Fixed crouching with weapon.

-Fixed AI animations.

-Fixed return task.

-Fixed player death animation.

-Fixed niagara effects warnings.

-Fixed client music.

-Fixed max hunger and max thirst.

-Fixed guards showing on world map.

-Fixed swamp goblin animations.

-Fixed dedicated server client data.

-Fixed planter harvesting and watering.

-Fixed screaming blossom for planters.

-Fixed loot bag location.

-Fixed drag and drop weapon swapping.

-Added water skin & torch to Osimodius ( Starting NPC ).

-Added light source to Human Town.

-Added fishtrap to workstation.

-Added death animation to demon 7.

-Added Frogs, Goblin (Dweller) & Raptors AI.

-Added being able to close journal by hitting w,a,s,d.

-Added being able to close dialogue by hitting w,a,s,d.

-Added being able to Abandon Quest-except First Steps Quest.

-Added traders back.

-Added coal FT.

-Added server password and max players.

-Tweaked night brightness to be more balanced.

-Tweaked smoke particle effect for performance boost.

-Tweaked New asset LOD's.

-Tweaked AI LOD's.

-Tweaked benches LOD's.

-Tweaked main menu to load faster.

-Tweaked foliage LOD's.

-Updated Quest UI.

-Updated Journal Note Text to work with new text format.

-Updated Journal UI.

-Updated server settings.

-Updated sprint energy cost.

-Updated swimming component.

-Updated scalability settings.

-Updated mesh LODs.

-Changed "container" text to say the inventorys name.

-Created all dryad traders to be added to map.

-Made summons only go from .6-1.6 instead of 2.0.

-Removed spawn point nav invokers.

-Renamed chicken to Curbie instead of Curbies.

-Fixed climbing animations.