EA update **Hot-fix** #7

-Fixed deer material not showing properly.
-Fixed cave missed rocks.
-Fixed triangle ceiling texture.
-Fixed lock UI not letting player out.
-Fixed blueprint icon for research table.
-Fixed Goblin attributes strength and weakness.
-Fixed leaf crab saying crystal crab.
-Fixed raptor attributes.
-Fixed Yeti cave collisions.
-Fixed spawn points.
-Fixed left/right aim offset.
-Fixed crouching with weapon.
-Fixed AI animations.
-Fixed return task.
-Fixed player death animation.
-Fixed niagara effects warnings.
-Fixed client music.
-Fixed max hunger and max thirst.
-Fixed guards showing on world map.
-Fixed swamp goblin animations.
-Fixed dedicated server client data.
-Fixed planter harvesting and watering.
-Fixed screaming blossom for planters.
-Fixed loot bag location.
-Fixed drag and drop weapon swapping.
-Added water skin & torch to Osimodius ( Starting NPC ).
-Added light source to Human Town.
-Added fishtrap to workstation.
-Added death animation to demon 7.
-Added Frogs, Goblin (Dweller) & Raptors AI.
-Added being able to close journal by hitting w,a,s,d.
-Added being able to close dialogue by hitting w,a,s,d.
-Added being able to Abandon Quest-except First Steps Quest.
-Added traders back.
-Added coal FT.
-Added server password and max players.
-Tweaked night brightness to be more balanced.
-Tweaked smoke particle effect for performance boost.
-Tweaked New asset LOD's.
-Tweaked AI LOD's.
-Tweaked benches LOD's.
-Tweaked main menu to load faster.
-Tweaked foliage LOD's.
-Updated Quest UI.
-Updated Journal Note Text to work with new text format.
-Updated Journal UI.
-Updated server settings.
-Updated sprint energy cost.
-Updated swimming component.
-Updated scalability settings.
-Updated mesh LODs.
-Changed "container" text to say the inventorys name.
-Created all dryad traders to be added to map.
-Made summons only go from .6-1.6 instead of 2.0.
-Removed spawn point nav invokers.
-Renamed chicken to Curbie instead of Curbies.
-Fixed climbing animations.
