Say Cheese!

Ever wonder how your team looks in a proper team photo? Well look no further! We now have a fun way to look at any team in a group picture with their head coach, offensive coordinator, and defensive coordinator at their sides.

There's also a time delay where the buttons on the bottom won't appear for a few seconds to give you time to take a screenshot to share with your friends! You can show off your team creations in one easy step now. How cool is that?

This update also includes the ability to mod (externally) the fields to your liking. Our community found a way to modify fields and we wanted to grant them more power to make some beautifully looking fields to share with the community. We can't wait to see what they come up with!







Watch this tutorial video on how to mod fields if you're interested in this new feature!

Again, please continue to report any bugs on our Discord channel if you want to help! Thank you for your support, and for playing Legend Bowl!!

📢 Thank you to everyone for reporting issues and bugs from this last update!

New Team Photo screen to show off your team's roster in a nice picture scene. Can be viewed in Main Menu > Team > Photo and in Season mode under (new menu) Season Menu > Team > Photo.

New field mod capabilities added to enhance the fields per team.

Game clock no longer runs when offense has chosen their play and defense is waiting to select their play.

Patch Version 1.0.0.9