Ostranauts Patch 0.7.0.4 Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.7.0.4 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This patch changes the way save files are structured to make them multi-file, and should help users who regularly experienced save failure issues.

Saves from 0.7.0.3 should work, but due to the change in save file structure, all backup saves will be deleted when the new save is created. So if you have precious info there, you should make a copy of those before saving again.

Changed the way save game files are structured, to be multiple json files instead of a single, large json file.

The only change in this patch is to the file structure of save games. Instead of a giant (often approaching 100MB) json file, it is now a series of smaller json files in a folder matching the captain's name.

The main benefit of this change is to reduce the frequency of save failures some players were seeing. I.e. clicking "Save" stops working after a while, usually in cases where the save file was getting very large

Users who previously experienced this bug have so far reported that saves work normally again, so hopefully this solves the issue for you, if you had it!

The multi-file save format might also make searching through the save jsons a bit easier, for those of you interested in modding/editing your saves.

Also note that, for now, the game will load both the old and new save formats as we make the transition. Eventually, we'll phase out the old format and it will only read the new multi-file save structure.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC