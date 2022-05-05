Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters | Out Now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In the grim darkness of the 41st Millennium a new monstrous threat looms over the galaxy. The champions of the plague god Nurgle have begun to spread a new contagion, The Bloom. This virulent plague that spreads Nurgle's influence across words and mutates planets into manifestations of his twisted image. It falls on you, the newly appointed Force Commander of the Grey Knights aboard the Baleful Edict Strike Cruiser, to take up arms and strike down the heresy before it spreads out of control.

Lead humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupting forces of Nurgle in this brutal and fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Out now!

SHAPE THE FATE OF THE GALAXY

Upgrade your base of operations, build new facilities, conduct research into arcane mysteries and engage in combat missions across multiple worlds to purge the spread. The Bloom corrupts without prejudice; your choices will affect which planets succumb… and survive.

FORGE YOUR CHAMPIONS

Command your own, personalised squad of Grey Knights; learn a range of diverse skills and psychic abilities, unlock powerful equipment and specialise your champions into four unique standard and advanced classes. Each of your warriors can be customised with voice, armour and facial options to make them your own.

PRECISION TARGETING

Grey Knights are an elite chapter of Space Marines and are not in the business of making mistakes or missing their shots. The Precision Targeting system puts you in control of your tactical decisions, allowing you to plan your strategy with confidence, whether by taking shots from afar with sure-fire accuracy, or dismembering and dismantling a foe in brutal melee combat!

MUTATING MONSTROSITIES AND THEIR MINIONS

As the Bloom corrupts worlds, environments will evolve and erupt with deadly hazards and minions, cultists and the infamous Death Guard Chaos Space Marines will mutate with pestilent boons and blessings, giving them new attacks and abilities. Adapt your tried and tested strategies to overcome unsurmountable odds against towering foes and their servants.

CINEMATIC SLAUGHTER

Charge headlong into fast-paced tactical combat. Eviscerate and execute enemies up close in gory displays of prowess, or strike from afar with blessed bullets and powerful psychic energies. Use the dynamically destructible environment to your advantage by tearing down pillars or slamming vehicles into unsuspecting enemies.

FEATURING LEGENDARY ACTOR ANDY SERKIS

Heed the call of Vardan Kai, a Grand Master of the Grey Knights and voiced by legendary BAFTA award winning actor Andy Serkis.

WRITTEN BY BLACK LIBRARY AUTHOR AARON DEMBSKI-BOWDEN

Armoured in faith, shielded by devotion, the Grey Knights’ very existence is rooted in mystery, enforced with mind-wipes and executions. Experience war in the 41st millennium and follow the journey of these elite warriors in a narrative penned by acclaimed Black Library author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden.

Upgrade to the Castellan Champion Edition to unlock the powerful Castellan Garran Crowe, a unique member of the Grey Knights with their own skills and equipment, including the legendary Black Blade of Antwyr. The Castellan Champion Edition also includes the Official Soundtrack composed by Warhammer music veteran Doyle W. Donehoo!

