Fixed softlock, a small issue, and a grammar error

Build 7851068 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 22:39:14 UTC by Wendy

In Deadwell, when opening the church hatch door, it was unlikely, but possible to save while the rock was thrown away. This has been fixed.

It was possible to pick up 8 ballista bolts, even though 6 was set as max.

Corrected a 'was' to a 'were'