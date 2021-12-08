Fixed softlock, a small issue, and a grammar error

In Deadwell, when opening the church hatch door, it was unlikely, but possible to save while the rock was thrown away. This has been fixed.
It was possible to pick up 8 ballista bolts, even though 6 was set as max.
Corrected a 'was' to a 'were'
