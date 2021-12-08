 Skip to content

Northern Journey update for 8 December 2021

Fixed softlock, a small issue, and a grammar error

Share · View all patches · Build 7851068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In Deadwell, when opening the church hatch door, it was unlikely, but possible to save while the rock was thrown away. This has been fixed.

It was possible to pick up 8 ballista bolts, even though 6 was set as max.

Corrected a 'was' to a 'were'

