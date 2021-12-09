Releasing Today: Skill Pack 1 & Achievement Pack 1

Dear Traveller,

It’s been a while since one of these community updates were posted. Since last time, the team has been busy with ironing out bugs (as usual) but also with getting our first Skill and Achievement Packs ready for you. We’re pleased to announce that they will be released today! As you are aware, we refer to our Early Access period as “Chapter Zero”, and as such we like to call these content drops “Pages”. This is the next Page.

Let’s talk skills first. There are six of them in today’s content drop, two of which were designed by backers of our Kickstarter campaign! Being able to invite our audience to directly participate in molding Book of Travels with us is one of the wonderful benefits of having done that campaign, and we’re very happy with how that collaboration has taken shape so far.

So without further ado, here are the new skills that your Traveller will be able to learn from now on:

Glitterfall

Wind: South

Type: Knot

This spell sets the air alight with a glamorous waterfall of sparkles. Credit goes to Ashley Corkill for coming up with this spell.

Summon Spirit Familiar

Wind: West

Type: Knot

This spell summons a travel companion from the spirit world to the binder’s side. Credit goes to Dennis, Savinien and Kaz Floyd for coming up with this spell.

Keen Eye

Wind: East

Type: Passive

Your sharp eyesight allows you to highlight collectibles around you more often.

Knot of the Infamous

Wind: West

Type: Knot

This spell permanently changes the knot binder’s eye colour to a random hue.

Rain Ward

Wind: East

Type: Passive

The natural power of rain resonates strongly with you, strengthening your resolve and raising your Ward as a result.

Knotbinder’s Fervour

Wind: North

Type: Passive

The mystical energies that surround you sometimes makes your knot spells take effect instantly.

Now, how you actually acquire these skills for your Traveller is going to remain a mystery. And you wouldn’t have it any other way, surely? We are going to say that these skills will be in the possession of certain inhabitants of Braided Shore, and we do encourage you to share your findings with your fellow Travellers on popular meeting grounds such as the Steam forums or our Discord server.

How fast will you be able to claim them all?

Achievements to mark your accomplishments

Like already stated, the Skill Pack isn’t the only thing to get added to Book of Travels today. We also have the first Achievement Pack. Below you will find a list of the ones that the game gets right now. We won’t tell you how to achieve them though! There will be more to come as we continue fleshing things out during the Early Access period.

Note: Unfortunately, these won’t be unlocked retroactively if you already have fulfilled the requirements. They will need to be earned from scratch.

Survived Character Creation!

Journey Started

Reached Safety

Bat Saha

Dandelions

Learn Vellan

The Dandelion

First Trade

Gather Your Party

Party of Heroes

A Bag of Riches

Robbers Delight

And other, hidden achievements!

Lastly, I would once again like to take this opportunity to thank you for your support. We believe in the vision of this game, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see so many of you doing the same. Needless to say, this batch of content is the tip of the iceberg of what we’re planning for Book of Travels and its future. Have fun with these new additions in the meantime, and we’ll talk again soon.

Best wishes,

Oliver & the team at Might and Delight

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1152340/Book_of_Travels/

Help us bring Braided Shore to life!

Want more info?

Become a Traveller

Sign up on our mailing list for news about our game at www.TMORPG.com.

Unique Stories

When you play Book of Travels there is no linear questline, instead every player will have their own journey and stories to tell. Find out more about how our game design works to make your journey unlike any other...

Revealing the Early Access World

Book of Travels is now available in Early Access on Steam. In Chapter Zero parts of the Braided Shore will be open, and among the places to visit is the gem of the region – the city of Kasa. Read more here.

Join our Discord

Join our super friendly Discord to exchange ideas on all things Book of Travels as well as art, games and books. Join here.