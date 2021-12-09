Share · View all patches · Build 7851047 · Last edited 9 December 2021 – 07:52:12 UTC by Wendy

"Haha. Have you ever heard of the name Kuromiya Kasumi? Of course you've heard of it, right? A genius girl from a family who can control the greatest human desire, lust! That's me!"

Crazy tension for the first time!

Renki's rival (?) Erotic witch Kasumi Kuromiya finally appears!

To commemorate the meeting with the new character, Kasumi, we are starting an event.

Please comment the answer to the question below.

Among the correct answers, 15 people will be randomly selected to receive an art book DLC.

Q: Kuromiya Kasumi is a genius shaman. What opponent was she unable to defeat with magic?

Maintain Itadori Shirogami Renki Wanda Maximoff Aozaki Touko