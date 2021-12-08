Test version 4.8.0 #RutonyChat

The current test version does not contain a complete list of changes. They will appear as you migrate and test.

This version is intended for informational purposes only and is not final. May contain (almost certainly) errors and flaws. Exclusively for testing new functionality.

How to install the test version:

https://vk.com/topic-106628872_36323429?post=13000

► #VKontakte. API version update. Correcting the current track

► #Youtube. Fixed bot connection. Now it connects to connection types 1 and 3

► Bot. Increase the maximum pause for the Total pause of presets. Keywords for Counters

► #Twitch. Fixed support for Bits. Fixed capturing sub, if capturing Hosts is not enabled. The founders are now being voiced.

► Speech text. Fixed bug with sub + private message. Subs were not sounded if the For all option was not enabled.

► #SteamLabs. Fixed authorization

► #OK. Fixed authorization

► Voting. Fixed a bug due to which the web form of voting could not open

► Raffle. The list of sites has been redesigned, now it is dynamic. Made minor changes to the drawing mechanism

► #DonationAlerts. Fixed connection

► #Donate.Stream. Redesigned connection and tightened up for the current version of the site

► #Donatty. Connecting a new payment aggregator