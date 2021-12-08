Share · View all patches · Build 7850662 · Last edited 8 December 2021 – 21:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Realtime Muzzle Flash Light

Brought back this awesome effect that adds a lot to Hard Bullet visuals.

Please, keep in mind that massive shootouts will need more CPU performance.

You can switch on/off Realtime Muzzle Flash in the Graphics settings tab:



New Arenas Order

Changed how Arenas appear in the lobby to put more focus on the latest ones. Removed those that are not here yet.

