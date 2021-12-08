 Skip to content

Hard Bullet update for 8 December 2021

Realtime Muzzle Flash Light

Realtime Muzzle Flash Light

Brought back this awesome effect that adds a lot to Hard Bullet visuals.

Please, keep in mind that massive shootouts will need more CPU performance.

You can switch on/off Realtime Muzzle Flash in the Graphics settings tab:

New Arenas Order

Changed how Arenas appear in the lobby to put more focus on the latest ones. Removed those that are not here yet.

Rooftop Arena and Improvements

Wall Jump and Airkick

New Brutality

