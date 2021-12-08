Realtime Muzzle Flash Light
Brought back this awesome effect that adds a lot to Hard Bullet visuals.
Please, keep in mind that massive shootouts will need more CPU performance.
You can switch on/off Realtime Muzzle Flash in the Graphics settings tab:
New Arenas Order
Changed how Arenas appear in the lobby to put more focus on the latest ones. Removed those that are not here yet.
