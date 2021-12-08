30XX Patch 0.29 Notes - December 8, 2021

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.29 patch introduces lots of brand new ways (over 30!) that our heroes' abilities interact with environments, bosses, and enemies to give you a leg up on a situation if you've got the right tool for the job.

With patch 0.29 now live, most of Ace and Nina's Powers have 2-4 new utility applications that help the player navigate obstacles and shortcut certain boss mechanics. Our hope is that these changes add new factors to decisions about level routing, provide shortcut tools for tricky mechanics, and are fun for players to discover.

We've also made some very minor changes to Core acquisition - namely that Arm Cores should drop a little more frequently later in the game, and a little less frequently early, and several Cores have had their shop costs adjusted by 5-10 nuts. Cores are also a little less common out of shops. We've got a much bigger Core Update planned in the not-too-distant future where we'll revisit these numbers - we've noticed that certain Core combos are too powerful for how commonly they can be assembled, and wanted to take some action there in between now and our bigger Core Update.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES: