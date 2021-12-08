30XX Patch 0.29 Notes - December 8, 2021

Hello! Today's 30XX 0.29 patch introduces lots of brand new ways (over 30!) that our heroes' abilities interact with environments, bosses, and enemies to give you a leg up on a situation if you've got the right tool for the job.
With patch 0.29 now live, most of Ace and Nina's Powers have 2-4 new utility applications that help the player navigate obstacles and shortcut certain boss mechanics. Our hope is that these changes add new factors to decisions about level routing, provide shortcut tools for tricky mechanics, and are fun for players to discover.
We've also made some very minor changes to Core acquisition - namely that Arm Cores should drop a little more frequently later in the game, and a little less frequently early, and several Cores have had their shop costs adjusted by 5-10 nuts. Cores are also a little less common out of shops. We've got a much bigger Core Update planned in the not-too-distant future where we'll revisit these numbers - we've noticed that certain Core combos are too powerful for how commonly they can be assembled, and wanted to take some action there in between now and our bigger Core Update.
Thanks for playing!
--
GAME CHANGES & FIXES:
-
Added over 30 Power Interactions to 30XX! We won't spoil them here - check out the Discord if you want to be spoiled!
-
Each Power Interaction is a unique way that a character Power helps the player navigate a level, boss, or enemy mechanic.
-
We've made a few Core Aug droprate and shop cost adjustments. We've got a substantial Core Update coming in a patch likely very early in 2021, but are using the patches in between then and now to experiment a bit. Certain core combinations are too easy to get at present for how powerful they are, and we want to take a measured approach at making it a little tougher to assemble Arm Core Exodia.
-
Several Cores have had their shop costs adjusted:
- Owlhawk's Reign & Dracopent's Pride (Body Cores) now cost 20 nuts (down from 25).
- Dracopent's Fang (Head Core) now costs 25 nuts (up from 20).
- Owlhawk's Focus (Head Core) now costs 30 nuts (up from 20).
- Dracopent's Bound (Leg Core) now costs 35 nuts (up from 30).
- Armatort's Pound (Arm Core) now costs 45 nuts (up from 40).
- Dracopent's Claw (Arm Core) now costs 50 nuts (up from 40).
- Note: Since shop value influences item rarity, these changes will also make cores that cost more slightly rarer earlier in the game, and cores that cost less slightly more common.
-
Reduced the rate at which Shops are populated with Cores (from 13% per item slot to 8%). The same number of items will still spawn per shop, but they're now less likely to be Cores.
-
Rising Tide (Entropy Condition) no longer causes more Beta enemies to spawn early in a run.
- Rising Tide had a not-super-fun overlap with Divine Construction in a way that only really affected the early game, so we're trying this out.
Changed files in this update