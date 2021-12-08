EPISODE 36 / PS1 UPDATE 30

--------------------------------------------------

NEW: Decorative Arabian Vases and Ancient Egypt construction pieces added back to the game; you can now research these after researching Wooden Elements.

--------------------------------------------------

UI: Crafting UI V2 now displays items in a green ascent that you can craft.

--------------------------------------------------

AI: If Colonist has an inflammation, they will have elevated priority to treat themselves now.

--------------------------------------------------

Balance: Packed tree leaves now require 3 foliage instead of 13.

Balance: Some Decoratives now require fewer resources.

Balance: Commando Hat now gives +5 Max Life instead of +1.

--------------------------------------------------

Fixed Bug where Furniture ICON would sometimes disappear that is displayed over crafting tables.

Fixed Bug where if you dropped items from colonist inventory during Pause, they would float.

Fixed Bug where Fish Fin had no description.

Fixed Bug where Fish sometimes would not take fatal damage after being fished.

Fixed Bug where Colonist XP Distribution was incorrectly calculated when doing objectives.

--------------------------------------------------

Backward Compatability: This Update is backward compatible with your existing saves. Restarting the game is not necessary.

What can you expect from PS1 Updates?

Post-Season 1 Updates are intended for polishing the game and preparing the game for Season 2, which by the current pace would happen somewhere in 2022 Fall with the release of Episode 37. These PS1 updates don't have a schedule and will be happening randomly during the last months of EA and after the game is out of EA.

In detail, these updates include Bug fixing, polish of the current systems, balance and some light revamps, and localization. The goal is to perfect all the content that has been introduced during EA/Season 1 of Ragnorium and fill the gaps that might exist.

Note: There will be probably some downtime before the next update is i am going to shift focus in updating the gameplay trailer and website as they are both very outdated.