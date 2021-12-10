Major Update

Greetings Players!
The Holidays are here and we are proud to bring you all a solid update to Void Warfare for the season!
Fixes include:
-Player Controls have been updated. Better Sensitivity and controller mapping has been added.
-Complete Controller Support from start of the game to the end of the game.
-Controller Remapping including Sensitivity Settings from the in game Pause Menu.
-Added Mass to Ships for Rotate, removed the turning factors of Ships making them turn more realistically and not evade missiles as often unless very small.
-Lowered Regen Rates and Gun Resource on Decimator Class to further balance the harder missions.
-Floating Aim has been turned off to allow for better Inversion of the Pitch Controls. The Aimer is frozen in the center.
-Any Control type can be used from start to finish without having to unplug one in favor of another.
-Zela Behemoth had a small issue on it's Armor position making it hard to fight from behind, this has been fixed.
-Fixed a Mission's music that didn't loop.
Thank you to all who have and will purchase Void Warfare! We hope it brings some extra fun to your Holiday Season!
Sincerely,
XMX Studios
