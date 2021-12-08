Game Update 14.0 completed

Launcher:

Fixed old urls on the launcher (Kicks Market , Userpanel)

Fixed a minimum length for the username text box when creating a new account

Added the server selection option either (NORMAL or ALPHA) server from the launcher

Added server selection option when creating a new account

[Items] New characters will receive a 250% EXP bonus ion drink for 50 matches.

[Drops] 42 new sprays have been added to the drop system.

There are three sprays available for each stat (+5,+7 or +10).

[Market] The following price changes have been made on the Kicks Market:

8000 Points => 1 Kickspoint

Skill(7 days) => 3 Kickspoints

Skill(30 days) => 6 Kickspoints



[Missions] All missions have been removed from the 1v1 gamemode.

[Ranking] The monthly ingame ranking will now be updated every day at 0:00.

Furthermore this ranking will no longer be monthly, but weekly!

Every monday at 0:00 the weekly ranking will reset and rewards will be given automatically for the top 3 players in 8 categories.

The categories are:

Matches​

Wins​

MVPs​

Goals​

Assists​

Steals​

Tackles​

Intercepts​

The top 3 players in each of those categories will receive the following prices:

1st place - 800 Kash

2nd place - 400 Kash

3rd place - 250 Kash

[Alpha Server]

The Alpha Server is a special server on which characters are automatically elevated to level 60 to bring you an authentic Kicks Online experience.

All skills are unlocked from the start.

To create an account on the Alpha Server, you can use this link:

https://kicks-online.net/signupalpha.html

Alternatively, you can make an account through the registration feature of the launcher, make sure to select Alpha Server first.

Registration & Connection:

You can register a new account in the Alpha Server through the launcher make sure to select the correct server , and with this same way from the launcher you can select the server to connect either "Normal" or "Alpha".

Character creation:

Once the character is created your stats will go up and maximized with level max (60) with 40.000 Points added to your character and all the skills activated including the free permanent stats to build the character position.

Limited items shop:

Items up to +5 buyable with POINTS

Items up to +10 buyable with KASH