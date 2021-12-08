 Skip to content

Adventure In Aellion update for 8 December 2021

Holiday Update!

Build 7849786

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

Here's our final update of the year in time for the Holidays! We’re bringing you a couple new character customisation options and more fixes as we get ready to launch on new platforms next year!

We're also working on bringing all the dungeons onto one persistent level so that you no longer have to wait for all other players agreeing to move to a new area. This is a difficult process but we're getting there and this will help the world and game play feel drastically more natural.

Hope you have a great Christmas and a happy New Year!

Change Log for 0.4.10

• Two new hats for the Holidays

• Grey Temple and Ameria Crypts modified to support Persistent World

• Added models for various chest items

• Updated Lock-On camera

Bug Fixes

• Network improvements to Ander Ruins

• Fixed Eyelash rendering for the female player characters

• Fixed hat positions in multiplayer

• Cutscenes now support Persistent World

• Asset position changed from World Position to Local Position to support Persistent World

• Portals updated to support Persistent World

• Rune Tower optimisation pass

• Improved Lightable Torches

• Fixed progress blocking invisible wall in Ameria Crypts

• Rune Tower Gems scale fixed

