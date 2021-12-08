 Skip to content

Landlord's Super update for 8 December 2021

InDev Patch Notes 0.05.10

InDev patch notes 0.05.10

Added ability to demolish site (See Mitchell’s catalogue in front of the big man himself)

Fixed Blank tape unlock issue.

AI Cars & Lorry exterior now accumulate snow

Fixed brick task complete check not completing if a Large (Small) window frame was used

Fixed Large Functional Window (Small) screw placements

Fixed Snow glare

Added Ability to bulldoze the property (accessed through Mitchell’s document in front of his desk)

Cheers,

Greg

