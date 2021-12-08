InDev patch notes 0.05.10
Added ability to demolish site (See Mitchell’s catalogue in front of the big man himself)
Fixed Blank tape unlock issue.
AI Cars & Lorry exterior now accumulate snow
Fixed brick task complete check not completing if a Large (Small) window frame was used
Fixed Large Functional Window (Small) screw placements
Fixed Snow glare
Cheers,
Greg
