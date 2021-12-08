Update #285: Two Day Shift



As we've gathered input from all our players in our year-end survey that we put out last week for Star Traders: Frontiers, we've pulled together a quality-of-life release to address some of the community posted issues and rough spots. Thanks to everyone posting reviews, feedback, for filling out the Google Form survey and for helping us share Star Traders: Frontiers!

Speaking of good things coming-- if word hasn't trickled down from the tippity top of the New Boston spires, leaked below the streets and drip-drip-dripped into your safehouse, we're here to tell you about our upcoming turn-based cyberpunk heist RPG. Cyber Knights: Flashpoint will be coming to Steam in 2022 and mixes stealth, hacking and tactical combat with deep RPG elements and a unique heist system for missions. The wishlist button is calling your name, Knight.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1021210?snr=1_2108_9__2107

We've further improved the power of the armor meta with Update #285, allowing the component types like Hull Plating and Armored Bulkheads to continue to use their high hit percentage to soak damage even after they have crossed the 60% damage threshold. This means your armored components continue to provide that extra layer of protection even after they have drawn the first waves of damage to themselves.

Exact Job Rank Bonuses

In the Jobs screen, it has always taken a little bit of math to figure out the exact bonus granted by a new rank of a Job -- you had to look at the new (total) bonus and find the difference from the current (total) bonus. We've updated the screen to specifically list the bonus from the Job rank in isolation as well as the total bonus.

Star Atlas Rumors

The Star Atlas can now search System Rumors as well as Planet Rumors by name -- so searches like "Pirates" or "Ion Storm" or "Medical Station" will turn up results. We've also fixed the logic on the searchable objects to prevent Rumors you don't know from being searchable (sorry!)

Scrolling Issues

We've fixed some longstanding bugs that were preventing mousewheel scrolling in the Mission Offers and Missions List screens. If you see other screens in the game that are resistant to scrolling please report them and we'll get them fixed right up!

Clarifications

In the Jyeeta Brood Era we've added a few clarifications to the dialog in the final mission -- specifically some notes about healing Templar mechs and fixing the dialog that could be confusing about when the boss fight is about to occur.

We fixed 2 exploration missions -- Survey Tour and Forgotten Secrets which had issues with the order of steps you could complete.

We fixed a big typo ... Phase Infectors is now Phase InfLectors :D

For the Modders

We adjusted the default values read from the data.ShipEffect table so that the new Radiation Bonus and Void Bonus fields always come out at 0 instead of -1. Up next for modding, we're going to be making the rules for starport repair times and the new armor meta available to mod and see what modders want to spin up!

v3.2.19 - 12/7/2021

Armor/protection focused components increase chance of being hit even when over 60% Damage, increasing their value to soak component damage even more

System Rumors are now searchable from Star Atlas, hidden Rumors no longer search

Improved Job screen to list the exact bonus from next job rank (+1 Tactics) as well as total (+3 Tactics, +4 Gunnery)

Added note in dialog that Templar Mechs cannot be healed by your healing Talents

Clarified story dialog in Avengent storyline that confused a penultimate battle for the final boss fight

Fixed mousewheel scrolling in Mission List and Contact Mission Offers screens

Fixed typo where "Infector" => "Inflector"

Fixed "Forgotten Secrets" and "Survey Tour" missions

FOR THE MODDERS: