Astral Update - April 2022

Astral Ascent is now available on Steam Early Access!

Let your friends and favorite content creators know about the game and don't hesitate to review the game on Steam! As we are self-publishing, we are even more counting on you!

The whole team has worked hard to deliver the best possible 2D Rogue-lite we could create, here is what you can expect -

2 out of the 5 playable characters

5 out of the 12 Zodiacs bosses

2 out of the 4 Worlds to explore

2 minibosses

Fully Voiced dialogs

New Game Plus feature

Local co-op

And this is not the end, we will provide updates through the Early Access with new worlds, new Zodiacs, new playable characters and more! We will also try to provide assistance on bugs and polishing.

Also, we have decided to only focus on Windows during Early Access but you can expect the game to be on Mac and Linux at the final release.

EARLY ACCESS KEYS

All Early Access keys have been sent by email to backers who either selected the Early Access pledge level or added a Steam Key as add-on to their pledges.

Important note - Please check your Spams if you didn't receive your key yet, we still have more than 500 of you who received the email but did not open it, the email is named Astral Ascent - Early Access Steam Key - Kickstarter Reward.



Hard working team

As always, have a wonderful day and great fun on the game!

-The Hibernian Workshop Team