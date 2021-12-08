1.1.4 - Even tinier update & C-costume teaser(s)!

! NEW FEATURES, CHANGES, AND FIXES BELOW MAY CONTAIN SPOILERS FOR GAME CONTENT !

CHANGES AND ADJUSTMENTS

Bosses are no longer affected by stun

Substantially boosted the health of the Kraken boss

The Exit Realm floor now has its own unique teleporter rooms

Added a slight cooldown on swapping weapons using the mouse wheel

Bullets created using the Bullet Staff weapon now have a downward trajectory

FIXES

The true ending credits now properly display Kat as the voice of Diavola -- sorry!

Fixed an issue where the game would become softlocked upon dying with the "Chrysus Medallion" item

Fixed a bug where Leeches would have a chance to spawn as Golden Leeches upon re-entering a room

Roselia's shops on the Balcony and Exit Realm floors now display the correct backgrounds

I've seen a couple reports of a crash that has resulted in people's save files getting wiped. If you've experienced this, please let me know the circumstances that it happened under! If you've seen an error message along with this, posting that would especially help. In the meantime, I'm gonna keep trying to figure out a fix. If your save file has been affected by this, let me know and I can try to rebuild your save file based on your Steam achievements.

I know I mentioned in previous patch notes that I would like to have a major content update out in January. Unfortunately, between fixes, finals, Christmas, and the upcoming Pixel Day event on Newgrounds, I haven't been left with a lot of time to actually work on the update. It's very likely that this update will end up coming out in March or April instead (which sucks because I wanted it to be a cool New Years update). I probably won't officially announce a release window until I'm certain. On the bright side, now I'll have more time to make sure that the update is as good as possible. I know I say this every post but thank you all for your patience with these updates!

On a more positive note, here's a teaser for some of the new C-costumes that will be included in the content update. See if you can figure out who/what they are!





