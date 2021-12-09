Face the Darkness in the new story update

Evil forces never rest—not until their demon lord, Ba’al, has been summoned into the world. Guided by his calling, they tap into darkness itself to bring him back. It’s time to act. Lucius can sense the malign powers crescent inside the dungeon, now stronger than before, and he knows what it betokens—something is coming. Something out of this world. You must betake yourself to the parts of Hellraid you’ve never explored before and worst Ba’al’s worshippers in time, for only you can stop the inevitable and conquer the magic flowing there.

Embark on a quest in the scriptorium, the new area available in Hellraid. But remember—Anat has plans of her own, and she has taken measures to be sure you won’t get to foil her plans easily. To stop her, you’ll have to face an army of evil forces led by a powerful, deadly demon—Sir Asmorod. Defeat him, and you’ll earn a new Dark Wand allowing you to control freezing magic itself and put an end to Anat’s intrigue!

Patch notes:

PATCH 1.46

New Updates for Hellraid DLC including:

New map sections

New story update: two new quests

Additional item: new wand

Additional enemy

Support for Live Events/DLC

Improved process of participation in live events

Players can now opt into live events when continuing their progress

Support for additional weapons, blueprints, and outfit

Additional enemy type

Thematic graffiti update

Support for additional dockets

Minor bug fixes

(ONLY PC) PATCH 1.46.1