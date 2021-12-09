 Skip to content

Dying Light update for 9 December 2021

Face the Darkness in the new story update

Dying Light update for 9 December 2021

Evil forces never rest—not until their demon lord, Ba’al, has been summoned into the world. Guided by his calling, they tap into darkness itself to bring him back. It’s time to act. Lucius can sense the malign powers crescent inside the dungeon, now stronger than before, and he knows what it betokens—something is coming. Something out of this world. You must betake yourself to the parts of Hellraid you’ve never explored before and worst Ba’al’s worshippers in time, for only you can stop the inevitable and conquer the magic flowing there.

Embark on a quest in the scriptorium, the new area available in Hellraid. But remember—Anat has plans of her own, and she has taken measures to be sure you won’t get to foil her plans easily. To stop her, you’ll have to face an army of evil forces led by a powerful, deadly demon—Sir Asmorod. Defeat him, and you’ll earn a new Dark Wand allowing you to control freezing magic itself and put an end to Anat’s intrigue!

Patch notes:

PATCH 1.46

New Updates for Hellraid DLC including:

  • New map sections
  • New story update: two new quests
  • Additional item: new wand
  • Additional enemy

Support for Live Events/DLC

  • Improved process of participation in live events
  • Players can now opt into live events when continuing their progress
  • Support for additional weapons, blueprints, and outfit
  • Additional enemy type
  • Thematic graffiti update
  • Support for additional dockets
  • Minor bug fixes

(ONLY PC) PATCH 1.46.1

  • QoL Updates for Dying Light

  • Adding additional markers for navigation during Prologue

  • Disabled bounties / events during Prologue, up to unlocking of Co-Op

  • Disabled additional blueprints and outfits during Prologue, up to unlocking of Co-Op

  • Improved navigation for Rahim’s parkour test during Prologue

  • Added additional Tutorial screen after Co-Op to show unlocking of additional content

  • Removed Hail Mary Bounty from list of Daily Bounties

  • Improved text on Co-Op Online / Offline selection screen

  • Increased duration of Firecrackers by 3 seconds.

  • Decreased first Goon encounter health by 30% and increased hit reactions by 1s

  • Increased durability for starting weapons

  • [Hellraid DLC] It’s now possible to reset progress for Hellraid story mode via save options

  • [Bozak DLC] [Prison DLC] Added Back To Slums menu option

  • Changed location of menu pop-up for Events

  • Support for additional dockets

  • Minor bug fixes

