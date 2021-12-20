V1.0.9.0. Hot Fix

Gameplay

• Fixed an issue where under certain circumstances litter contract rewards weren’t correctly awarded

• Updated some contracts where the camera may have clipped through terrain

• Updated some contracts where out of bounds could be visible in the distance

• Improved side discharge mower grass animation timings

• Fixed an issue where the tutorial prompt wouldn’t disappear upon picking up and putting down a String Trimmer in quick succession

• Updated litter contract value consistency

• Fixed an issue where the purchase prompt wouldn’t disappear if the player exited the garage under certain circumstances

• Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in the space between the pickup truck and the house in Miller Brook Garden

Ui

• Fixed an issue where grass particle effects could appear in menus

• Updated messaging for hiring employees

• Improved messaging and functionality of the loan menus

• Updated contract name text to avoid text being cut off in certain languages

• Updated the pause menu to improve the look on ultrawide monitors

• Fixed an issue where selecting new languages may change core text under certain circumstances

• Updated the Contract preview to include attachments

• Improved the messaging on fuel used in challenges

• Improved the responsiveness of colour changes on the rev counter

• Fixed an issue where some String Trimmer information was not visible in the contract setup screen

Audio

• Setting audio to 0 and restarting the game now keeps audio at 0

Misc

• Fixed an issue where benches would spawn multiple times on two contracts

• Removed some graphical imperfections on brick walls in the Test Drive area

• Improved the front wheels of the Toro Groundmaster 3300

• Improved the look of the Toro 2000