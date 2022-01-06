January Update - Now available!

Greetings drivers and happy new year!

We are pleased to announce that the January Update of WRC 10 is now available to download on your Steam client! This final major update of the game (as we shared in our Roadmap) is bringing the delayed Teams Online, a mode in which you can compete against other Teams on special challenges each week, the Online Multiplayer Championship (also known as the esports WRC Championship, and additional fixes to the game. For more details about the content this update, please go down a bit further in this article.

In the Teams Online mode, you will take part in weekly events against other teams. With good performances and consistency, your team can win events and climb a global leaderboard.

Only a certain number of players (defined in the event), will have their points count toward the team's score. The best scores will count toward the total. if you're familiar with how the esports WRC Championship works (and how we count points for the Teams) this is extremely similar to what we've done in the past.

We're also excited to announce that the esports WRC Championship 2022 is back and will start next Friday, January 14 with Rally Monte-Carlo. The Championship is opened to all players owning a copy of WRC 10. You can learn more about the competition on the official esports WRC website.

Patch Notes

Modes

New: Online Multiplayer Championship Mode

Addition of the esports WRC Championship Mode (starting January 14)

New: Teams Online

In the Teams Online Mode, a player can only join or create a Team. To create a team you need to be at least Level 5.

Each week, Teams are competing on a special challenge set up by the game

Only a certain number of players from each Teams score points for the challenge, the number of players is set up in the challenge

At the end of each week, points are distributed to the Teams according to the ranking of their legitimate leaderboard players

Each seasons are 4 weeks long (and therefore are made of 4 challenges)

Anniversary Mode

The reference timing has been revised to make the events more accessible.

Spectator Mode

Custom liveries from other players are now visible in Spectator Mode

Livery Editor

Logos from certain esports Team of the 2021 esports WRC Championship have been added in the Livery Editor (esports section)

Vehicles

Fixed an issue in all rallies as some cars were sometimes not aligned with the starting line

Fixed the position of the Ford Fiesta 2017's exhaust flame

Fixed a missing texture on the door of several cars

Controllers & Peripherals

Fixed icons and prompts on the Thrustmaster T80

The Haptic Feedback from the DualSense PS5 controller is now supported on PC* Note: The Adaptive Triggers are not supported

Others