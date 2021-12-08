Patch 1.16 is now live!

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.16 Patch Notes
A new patch for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is now live! 1.16 is a smaller patch compared to a much bigger one that will come in the second half of the month. Nevertheless, 1.16 does come with some HUGE changes that we know you've been waiting for (especially those regarding your feedback about casting spells and using inventory). All right, everyone - without further ado...
See the full patch notes:
General
- Spells are now much easier to cast
- Chests are now easier to open
- Inventory system improved
Graphics
- Various lighting and HLOD fixes
- Some environment elements quality improved
Combat
- Ragdoll system improvement
- Weapon feeling greatly improved
Gameplay
- A potential problem with falling under the map in the Dreadheim Sewers map resolved
- Fixed a bug with objects collision on the Dreadheim Sewers map
- Fixed a bug with wall collision on the Atheneum map
- Fixed a bug with interactive environment elements in the Stormcast Camp map
- Fixed a bug with objects collision on the Hero's Tomb Quest map
- Fixed a bug with lever handling problems
- Minor bug fixes
Thank you for your continued support and detailed bug reports! Your videos and screenshots allowed us to accurately identify the issues and prepare this patch. We are very excited about your thoughts on the implemented changes.
We are aware there are some issues still present and we’re constantly working on new tweaks and fixes to make the gameplay even more enjoyable and immersive. There are more exciting changes and additions to come! As mentioned before - expect another patch later this month.
Thank you everyone and have a great week!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/
Changed files in this update