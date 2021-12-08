Patch 1.16 is now live!

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall 1.16 Patch Notes

A new patch for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is now live! 1.16 is a smaller patch compared to a much bigger one that will come in the second half of the month. Nevertheless, 1.16 does come with some HUGE changes that we know you've been waiting for (especially those regarding your feedback about casting spells and using inventory). All right, everyone - without further ado...

See the full patch notes:

General

Spells are now much easier to cast

Chests are now easier to open

Inventory system improved

Graphics

Various lighting and HLOD fixes

Some environment elements quality improved

Combat

Ragdoll system improvement

Weapon feeling greatly improved

Gameplay

A potential problem with falling under the map in the Dreadheim Sewers map resolved

Fixed a bug with objects collision on the Dreadheim Sewers map

Fixed a bug with wall collision on the Atheneum map

Fixed a bug with interactive environment elements in the Stormcast Camp map

Fixed a bug with objects collision on the Hero's Tomb Quest map

Fixed a bug with lever handling problems

Minor bug fixes

Thank you for your continued support and detailed bug reports! Your videos and screenshots allowed us to accurately identify the issues and prepare this patch. We are very excited about your thoughts on the implemented changes.

We are aware there are some issues still present and we’re constantly working on new tweaks and fixes to make the gameplay even more enjoyable and immersive. There are more exciting changes and additions to come! As mentioned before - expect another patch later this month.

Thank you everyone and have a great week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1337100/Warhammer_Age_of_Sigmar_Tempestfall/