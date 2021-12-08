Update 0.958 - Forgotten Package

Howdy,

Nobody expected an update that quick. But we managed to squash a lot of nasty bugs recently, and also added some QoL improvements. And thought that it would be nice for you to have them before we complete the content patch. Let’s jump right into the juicy details!

New stuff:

New Item in the Shoppe: Forgotten Package. It contains all the cards from past events, no longer acquirable by any other means. The pack isn’t cheap though, so it's better not to miss any future events ːsteammockingː

Changes/Upgrades:

Big AI improvement - we are thinking of nerfing enemies in adventure because of it, but check for yourself first.

“Play Again” button added to the Quit Match section: you can now restart the adventure match without leaving it.

You can now skip the tutorial when playing it for the first time.

In match: cursor changes to arrow whenever you’re not aiming (on top menu, tutorial popups, during enemy turn etc.)

Added buttons for categories in Shoppe for quicker navigation.

Clicking the currency icons now opens the appropriate shop category.

Quitting the adventure match now brings you back to the map view (instead of the main menu).

Shortened transitions between scenes.

Changed initial characters setup in adventures 4 and 5 to better utilize Shmashrul.

Upgraded the scrolling system in menus, it’s more consistent across submenus now.

Languages names in Settings are now in their language (instead of English).

Widened the space for beasts' names in match, on the top bar.

Bugfixes:

Sometimes a chest contains no reward and can be closed - Fixed.

AI controlled beasts sometimes skip their turn - Fixed.

Sometimes bonus Attack from Zolf’s Totems doesn’t go down - Fixed.

When in team with an AI beast, sometimes unable to aim - Fixed.

“Play Again” button in the spoils screen doesn’t work in 1v1 mode - Fixed.

For some players owned avatars display as not owned - Fixed.

Sometimes the defeated side doesn’t see the winners victory background - Fixed.

Some of the match UI elements can be clicked through, interacting with the arena elements below - Fixed.

Missing notifications for Victory Backgrounds - Fixed.

Rolling “loading” ball sometimes appears on post-match screen - Fixed.

Sometimes the character card (in match) doesn’t close when the cursor leaves it - Fixed.

In pre-match, sometimes there are two characters shown in one place - Fixed.

When launching the game for the first time, before the tutorial starts, you can hear the menu music for a split second - Fixed.

Beast voice plays when entering match Spoils screen - Fixed.

Cards details in Shoppe sometimes don't close automatically when they should - Fixed.

Missing frame on reward cards with avatars - Fixed.

Some particles of rain effect are missing - Fixed.

We also significantly improved the Android version and fixed some more platform-specific bugs. Why don’t you go and check it out while you’re AFK. And lastly, thanks to our community, you’re great!

Marcin (Tinek) Michalski