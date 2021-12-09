 Skip to content

Swords of Legends Online update for 9 December 2021

Brand-New Weapon Skins in the Shop!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We heard your calls, now they’re finally here: yes, exciting new weapon skins are available! Open the Crimson Coin Shop from 9th December (10 AM server time) and get your hands on the Dragon’s Claw: Ninefold Limit!



It doesn’t matter which class you play, the Dragon’s Claw: Ninefold Limit weapon skin has a unique matching appearance. The skin even spruces up some of your skill effects, showing them off in a sublime new light when you use them. The effect can also be toggled as desired via an emote.

Purchasing this weapon skin will unlock the exclusive skill effects for the 6 currently available classes as well as the upcoming 3 classes!

Meanwhile, don’t forget to check out the Point Shop to find some reindeer accessories and a new mount – wintry hairstyles and the Wind-whipped Lusheng await!

