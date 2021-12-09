 Skip to content

Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom update for 9 December 2021

Update 1.07

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, guys!

This is our winter cleaning update where we upload all the small fixes and changes that were done over the last few months.

  • Fixed certain equipment that units had from the start of the campaign being sold for 0 Prestige, instead of full price.
  • Fixed a bunch of issues with equipment availability for Aircraft units.
  • Fixed various minor issues.
  • Corrected some localization issues.

Note that the changelog might not include all the issues.

All other Strategic Mind titles will also receive an update within the next week.

You can expect more updates and quality of life improvements as we keep working on the upcoming Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty. All relevant improvements will be delivered across all titles of the Strategic Mind series.

With best regards

Starni Games team

