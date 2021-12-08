Fernbus Simulator - BETA Update 29

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally, there's another BETA update for Fernbus Coach Simulator for you! Apart from an upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27, there are several improvements and reworks included like traffic AI fixes and overhauled bus doors.

For the full detailed list of changes, please, see the changelog below.

Please create backup copies of your savegame files before switching to the BETA Update. Savegames may not be compatible with the new version of the game.

ATTENTION: This is a BETA update. Technical problems, instability of the game as well as bugs during gameplay can be possible.

How to install the beta version of the update?

Quite easily:

In your Library, you click with the right mouse button on the entry of the "Fernbus Simulator"

In the drop-menu, you click on the entry "Properties"

In the window "Fernbus Simulator - Properties" you select the tab "BETAS"

In the field "Select the beta you would like to opt into:" select the entry "beta-beta"

Now you can close the window and the beta version of the update should download right away

After downloading the update you can start Fernbus Simulator via the "PLAY" button

In the main menu should now be the corresponding version number of the beta version of the update and you can test the update

Changelog 1.29.46213 Beta

Upgrade to Unreal Engine 4.27

Various traffic AI fixes

Cockpit buttons are clickable with the mouse in cockpit view

Busses now spawn at the front of the bus stop marker

Wind animation of trees improved

All bus doors have been overhauled

Doors now need to be aimed at properly for interaction

Kneeling has been reworked in all busses

Changes to how the radio works internally

You can now zoom in when walking around

Added Z-axis (height) movement to photo mode

Mouse Control Improvements (please reset gas, brake and steering to use)

Added Cross Selector

Changed reverse camera to monochrome

New default keybinds

Known Issues