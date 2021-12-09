Patch 1.03 - Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Share · View all patches · Build 7848501 · Last edited 9 December 2021 – 09:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.03 for Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is now available on Steam.

In this update we have fixed some major issues related to keys rebinding and AZERTY layout:

fixed issue which prevents camera movement in certain gameplay sequences

fixed bug where players were unable to move a cart in a final scene

fixed issues that caused incorrect HUD messages for AZERTY users

We are aware of some other minor issues related to custom keybinding and plan to address them in upcoming fixes.