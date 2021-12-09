 Skip to content

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One update for 9 December 2021

Patch 1.03 - Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Patch 1.03 · Build 7848501

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.03 for Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is now available on Steam.

In this update we have fixed some major issues related to keys rebinding and AZERTY layout:

  • fixed issue which prevents camera movement in certain gameplay sequences
  • fixed bug where players were unable to move a cart in a final scene
  • fixed issues that caused incorrect HUD messages for AZERTY users

We are aware of some other minor issues related to custom keybinding and plan to address them in upcoming fixes.

Changed files in this update

