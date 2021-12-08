Update #036 - EA 0.07.005

Hey survivor!

The end of the year is slowly but surely approaching. For us, this year was full of changes, reversals and unexpected events. Which was strongly reflected in the lower frequency of updates for our game.

When rather than smaller and frequent updates they came more complex but with a longer delay.

We firmly believe that the year 2022 will be better and that we will be able to start more frequent updates and also fulfill our plans with the game.

So today it brings you a new minor update that contains a few changes and news.

Creative mode has been fixed - it is now possible to run it again.

Wolves and bears can now be hit in the head, dealing more damage.

The frequency of attacks on your claimed poi resources has been reduced and they are no longer as common.

The garage has been given two new extensions and in total it is now possible to expand it to up to 10 positions.

Two new cars have been added to the game - these are not super fast or durable cars, but rather small vehicles for fun.







We are still working on tuning the RV car - so maybe soon;)

We want to thank you for your support and patience - thank you very much!

Enjoy the game!