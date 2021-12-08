Patch Notes for Beta 1.4 (8 December 2021)

The Beta 1.4 patch has arrived. With tons of new features, improvements and fixes, there’s something for everyone. Dig in!
NEW!
- Added Apartment Portal. The Client has generously provided you with a piece of tech that will allow you to return to your apartment at a fixed point in time so you can hoard loot. The stash chest in the apartment is shared between all characters. If you find Soulbane, Blade of Untold Agonies, and you use ranged weapons, toss it in the stash for another character! The apartment will gain additional features as development continues.
- Added ChimeraLinq. The official social media app of Chimera and aspiring influencers everywhere. Will you climb the social strata of Chimera or sow division in the company?
- Added Pet Accessories. Pets are non-combat entities with useful benefits.
- Added Totally Fungible Tokens. TFTs can be sold for credits and successive drops increase in value as your collection grows.
- Added Kickstarter Backer Rewards. Chompy & Mini Vendorbot are exclusive for Kickstarter supporters, but all players can find similar items through play. Happy hunting!
- Added Basic Inventory Sort. By popular demand, sort your loot by Type, Rarity or Value.
Key Changes
- Items that are new to your inventory are now highlighted until inspected.
- Weapon sets are now stored in the player menu and are no longer returned to the inventory when swapping sets.
- Dodge now gives you (and enemies) a chance that incoming ranged attacks will only graze, reducing damage taken. Dodge Reduction reduces graze chance.
- When using a ranged weapon, the range to the target is now displayed on the tooltip as Close, Medium, or Long range. If your weapons have a modifier for that range, it is also displayed.
- Special ammo, grenades, and mines now increase in power with your level and have updated tooltips. Older versions of these items will automatically convert to the new type, but may retain older naming conventions (eg. Mk III) until combined with a new version.
- Chems now scale with player level, have improved effects and tooltips.
- The map menu now has both UI movement buttons and hotkeys. Thanks Ninjab33z!
- Vendors now have a separate tab for item Buy Back and have decided to allow you to move inventory items & add them to the action bar while interacting with a vendor. Vendors will keep items sold to them for a while before disposing of them.
- Unbroken doors that have been opened and can be closed again now highlight the cursor when mousing over their frame.
- Some enemies will now attempt to avoid hazards they can see, depending on their type, intelligence, and general bravado.
- Removed hidden hotkey for Feedback tool. Feedback can be accessed from the System Menu at any time.
- Removed Energy damage dealing x2 damage to Shields. Currently, no enemies have Shields, so this would only disadvantage players.
- Cleaned up the apartment (you might have friends coming over) and tidied up the tutorial.
- Pet Slime now logs stat gains from Xenobiologist ooze jars.
Key Fixes
- Fixed map & flashlight hotkey being active during an event.
- Fixed Slime Phials appearing as dice when in inventory.
- Fixed an issue with Wrangler armor meshes not disappearing when collected.
- Fixed an issue allowing enemies to attempt to hide inside of bonus contract crates.
- Fixed an issue with abilities that target items (Mod It Better, Integrate, Reaper Rounds, etc) from locking interaction with the item if the player cancels the ability use.
- Fixed an issue causing camera traps to highlight the cursor incorrectly even though out of range to interact. A future update will allow “disarming” of camera traps with a ranged weapon.
- Fixed Loot Hunter Lucky Find causing container items with locked rarities (such as Ammo) to change their rarity incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue with items dropping from Maglock safes to be disconnected from the map.
- Fixed UI scaling truncating presets on character creation menu.
- Fixed an issue where keypad nums would fail when used as hotkeys.
- Fixed skill tier previews failing to show ability cooldowns.
- Mobs that are stunned / unaware when attacked should no longer forget to draw their weapons before entering combat.
Known Issues
- Bonus Contracts Crates may now always clean up their minimap markers on contract completion. They will clear after a save is loaded.
- Pets catching up to player may teleport into occupied spaces.
Coming Soon (in no particular order)
- Floor 4 : Production
- Skill Tree Improvements : ability changes and balancing + new abilities
As always, thank you for your support!
- Thunderflux & Juggernaut Games
Changed files in this update