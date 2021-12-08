Dev blog 98 - Gathering of the Gods

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This post is written by Mat, our gameplay designer.

Hello again! Mat back to introduce everyone to our next patch - Gathering of the Gods!

We are introducing two major content items here.

First and foremost, we got two new Guardians: Oberon and Atlantes.

Oberon, The Fey King, can be attained by making good deeds across the continents, calling the attention of his court. He features wondrous nature/fey-type effects, including the ability to absorb damage, creating flowery covers, and increasing movement based on the amount of buffs you have.

Atlantes, on the other hand, is a more recluse sorcerer. You already met him during your travels where he explained your fate, but there’s far more to be discussed with him. As you visit more Arcane nodes, you’ll know more about his stance in the Struggle, and eventually will be able to wield his technological powers, including removing enemy passives, applying global buffs, and even summoning a friendly automaton to fight for you!

But that’s not all! Introduced in the previous blog post, the Nourishment System is ready to be played with. Now supplies are a running resource that will increase your characters health and armor, if you can keep everyone fed. Standby for adjustments and updates on the exact numbers, and let us know what you think!

Of course, enemies received small attribute boosts across the board to account for the power creep - so play it safe as you get to know the new system.

We’re closer and closer to 1.0! Let us know what you think of the new update on our Discord server, and good luck out there!

Mat