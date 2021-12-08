Risky update with a new skill selection!

Hello there,

Warning: in the latest update I changed a lot of user interface code, so let me know if any buttons stopped working as I haven't got time to check everything. This is for the greater good as I'm trying to improve user experience.

NPC for skills (should spawn instead of the dresser now)

New (and only) skill combo: DOWN+FWD

Draft version of skill selection menu

Removed old "secret" skills

Some boring passive skills for testing

Fixed "Rocket Rain" rockets not doing direct damage

Fixed some projectile-related crashes

Current DOWN+FWD skills are Saw Roll, Rocket Rain and Sword Throw (names might change), however I'm not sure if their flow fits this key combo, so will experiment further.

This new menu uses different interface controls, because I decided to save me some headache and introduce Enter key to it as well as proper grid controls, which would make navigating outfit/weapon menus easier, but I haven't got around redoing those yet.

I'm not sure about passive skills just yet. I think something like "critical chance increase" is a bit boring and should either be an additional item (trinket) or something players could level up during the run (another idea I have) that would reset with game over.

However I'm getting a bit worried that by adding too much I might ruin the attractive simplicity of the game :)

Let me know what you think!

P.s. I'm planning a small Workshop outfit contest, so keep your eyes open for that!