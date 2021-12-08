 Skip to content

Zero-K update for 8 December 2021

Zero-K v1.9.12.0 - Bolas Tweaks

Zero-K v1.9.12.0 - Bolas Tweaks

The previous patch had a few changes to bring Hovercraft more into the game. It was so successful that we felt the need to make this small followup update. The reduction in while turning seemed to particularly boost Bolas as it likes to dance around at max range, so it has lost some range to compensate. Minimum turn speed was also walked back from 100% to 85% for all hovercraft (other vehicles still turn at 60% speed).

Bolas is less adept at poking other raiders.

  • Reduced turn rate by 5.4% (now lower than Dagger).
  • Range 232 -> 225
  • Damage reduced by 3%.

A few other changes snuck in.

  • Paladin gains 20 hp/s combat regeneration.
  • Tweaked Kodachi overkill prevention to hold fire less frequently.
  • Fix the Dvorak key layout.

