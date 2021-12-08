Update: v.0.11.2

Dear Users!

This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.11.2, has arrived.

This update includes 6 new buildings and UI improvements. 😊

In the past, there were various ways to deal with large monsters, but it was not easy to try because most of them required the use of complex strategies. In this update, buildings suitable for dealing with large monsters have been added, so player can try a little more variety. 🤗 In addition, a new support-type building that reduces the delay in the building has been added, and it is expected that the use of the support-type building will further increase. 😎

The UI related to the fusion tower has been improved, especially since the entire list is now displayed in two lines, making it easier to check information than before.

We are currently preparing a mobile version at the same time as preparing for the next update. The mobile version has the same contents as the PC version as much as possible, but is being prepared in a different direction in terms of service, etc. The mobile version is free of charge by default, but player can't play indefinitely because player will need additional Fuel each time player play a stage. In addition, the amount of EXP and other rewards supplied are less than the PC version, and some functions such as ranking content are not provided. In-app Purchasing allow player to remove Fuel restrictions or purchase other currency. As such, the service direction is slightly different, so data interlocking is not planned.

v.0.11.2 Patch Note

New Buildings & Fusion Towers

3 new buildings and 3 fusion towers have been added.

In addition, one existing building type has been deleted, and users who have previously enhanced can receive immediate refund of all costs used for enhancement by logging in to the game.

New Buildings

Beam Tower (LV.15)

Accelerator (LV.24)

Giant Rifle (LV.25)

New Fusion Towers

Exploder (Mine Launcher + Chain Launcher)

Eliminator (Crystal Tower + Accelerator)

Beam Striker (Beam Tower + Giant Rifle)

Deleted buildings

Hex Defender

change

Achievement "Pacifist"

Changed how to achieve: Avoid killing monsters for 120 seconds after starting the game.

Improvements

Improved visibility by increasing the size of the popup showing all fusion tower information.



Improvements have been made so that the number of possible fusion combinations is displayed on the fusion information button.



A button for viewing fusion information has been added to the status window of the building in the game screen. It is equivalent to right-clicking the fusion button that appears when player click a level 3 building.



A sound has been added to mission failures and guide bubble appearances, and the sound volume of some buildings and skills has been adjusted.

An effect has been added to the central sculpture of the 2nd sub-chapter.

Some translation improvements.

Balances

Buildings

Chain Striker

Fusion: Crystal Tower + Rapid Fire → Beam Tower + Rapid Fire

HP: 690 → 700

PEN: 40 → 50

Fusion: Solar Panel + Hex Defender → Solar Panel + Carbon Barrier

DEF: 12 → 10

Shield DEF: 12 → 10

Modules

Secret Heart

Invincible duration: 5s→ 7s

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where the increased damage effect was not applied to certain monsters possessed by some buildings.

Fixed the issue where the deck number on the Lab screen looked abnormal in certain situations.

Fixed the issue where the reward icon with a value of 0 was displayed in the reward display for the Star Collecting information.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊