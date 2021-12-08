 Skip to content

Never Return update for 8 December 2021

Update v7.28

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair the problem that the achievement "restart game" cannot be completed.

Fix the problem of abnormal monster damage calculation error

New wetland scene dark shadow guard scene mechanism

New elite monster Darkness Shadow Guard is added.

New Dark Shadow Guard drops equipment crystals and gem materials

Adjusted the goblin hetzer new drop equipment crystals

Adjusted Castle Iron Guard from probability drop gem materials to equipment crystals

Probable drops of skinning ribbon, sharpening stone, hurricane gear, energy gear, lost cube

Adjusted Infernal Knight from a probable gem drop to an equipment crystal

Probable drops of Leather Ribbon, Sharpening Stone, Hurricane Gear, Energy Gear, and Lost Cube

Adjusted Hammer Warrior from a probable gem drop to an equipment crystal

Probable drops of Origin Rune Crystals, Nightmare Rune Crystals, Chaos Rune Crystals

Changed the drop of Relic Guard from a probable gem material to an equipment crystal

Probable drops of Origin Rune Crystals, Nightmare Rune Crystals, Chaos Rune Crystals

Adjusted the value of "Reduced physical, spell, impact, splash and piercing damage" in the equipment magic phrase downward

Adjusted the overall reduction of defense penetration growth of endless mode long-range monsters

Adjusted to reduce the damage of Goblin Hetzer attack

