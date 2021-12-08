Update v7.28

Repair the problem that the achievement "restart game" cannot be completed.
Fix the problem of abnormal monster damage calculation error
New wetland scene dark shadow guard scene mechanism
New elite monster Darkness Shadow Guard is added.
New Dark Shadow Guard drops equipment crystals and gem materials
Adjusted the goblin hetzer new drop equipment crystals
Adjusted Castle Iron Guard from probability drop gem materials to equipment crystals
Probable drops of skinning ribbon, sharpening stone, hurricane gear, energy gear, lost cube
Adjusted Infernal Knight from a probable gem drop to an equipment crystal
Probable drops of Leather Ribbon, Sharpening Stone, Hurricane Gear, Energy Gear, and Lost Cube
Adjusted Hammer Warrior from a probable gem drop to an equipment crystal
Probable drops of Origin Rune Crystals, Nightmare Rune Crystals, Chaos Rune Crystals
Changed the drop of Relic Guard from a probable gem material to an equipment crystal
Probable drops of Origin Rune Crystals, Nightmare Rune Crystals, Chaos Rune Crystals
Adjusted the value of "Reduced physical, spell, impact, splash and piercing damage" in the equipment magic phrase downward
Adjusted the overall reduction of defense penetration growth of endless mode long-range monsters
Adjusted to reduce the damage of Goblin Hetzer attack
Changed files in this update